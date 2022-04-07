11,695 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 932,759 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,208,000 after purchasing an additional 932,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 696,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,695,000 after purchasing an additional 660,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after purchasing an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $68.83.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
