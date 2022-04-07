12,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,977,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,989,270. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

