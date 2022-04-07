124,126 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,590 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.