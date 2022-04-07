125,000 Shares in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Marrone Bio Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBII remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

