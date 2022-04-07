12,900 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Shares of D traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $87.66. 2,201,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

