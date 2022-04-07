$136.68 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will post $136.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.30 million and the lowest is $134.84 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $616.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,809. The firm has a market cap of $877.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.