$14.30 EPS Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $14.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.33 and the lowest is $14.27. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $6.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $63.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.46 to $69.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $80.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 103 shares of company stock valued at $124,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $11.45 on Thursday, reaching $1,425.20. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,666. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,222.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,230.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.