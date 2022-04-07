157,987 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Old Republic International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

