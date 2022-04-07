$172.14 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $172.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.64 million and the lowest is $165.81 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $161.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $701.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.55 million to $733.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $730.27 million, with estimates ranging from $712.96 million to $755.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.