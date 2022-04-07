$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. APA reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 13.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of APA by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 8,406,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869,841. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

