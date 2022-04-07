2,252 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITW opened at $205.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.68 and a 12 month high of $249.81.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.
About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.