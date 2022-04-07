2,516 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

LOW stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,947. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

