$26.63 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.49 million and the lowest is $26.20 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $22.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $128.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.67 million to $130.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.58 million, with estimates ranging from $158.41 million to $167.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SILK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of SILK stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $43.76. 438,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,655. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

