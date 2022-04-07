2,600 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 354,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 206,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.