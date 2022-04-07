2,730 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of SPB opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.