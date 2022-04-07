29,091 Shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Textainer Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

