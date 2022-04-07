2,975 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after acquiring an additional 473,611 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,238,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 666,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 388,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

