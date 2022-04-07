2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Gap Up to $18.17

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $18.81. 2seventy bio shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

TSVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio Inc will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.

About 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

