$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will post $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $16.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.60. 680,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

