$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will post $316.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.70 million to $340.12 million. DouYu International reported sales of $328.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DouYu International.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.07. 1,596,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $671.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 274,144 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.