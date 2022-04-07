347,169 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347,169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

