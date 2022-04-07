355,009 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 355,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,903,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 14.8% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 1,677,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,126. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

