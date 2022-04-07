$39.17 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to post $39.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. AXT reported sales of $31.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $163.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. AXT has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AXT by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

