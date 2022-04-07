3,903 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.80 and a 200 day moving average of $350.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $322.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

