3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in 3M by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Argus cut their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,820. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average is $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.