-$4.04 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post ($4.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.22). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 422,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,258,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

