418 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,839,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

GLOB opened at $248.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $202.58 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

