$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to announce $5.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.02 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $24.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of RAD opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

