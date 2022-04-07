5,220 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,638.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,640,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $133.33. 11,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,285. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.