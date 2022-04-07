528,736 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 528,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.67. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.87.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

