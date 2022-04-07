5,500 Shares in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillos alerts:

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.05. Portillos Inc has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Portillos Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.