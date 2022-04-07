5,575 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,607,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

FNDB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

