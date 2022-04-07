663 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 133,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded down $6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.04 and its 200-day moving average is $528.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.80.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

