$839.52 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $839.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $837.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $880.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2,663.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

