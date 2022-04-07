88,818 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.18% of Inari Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Inari Medical by 118.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $23,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $22,329,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NARI opened at $88.65 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 554.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $575,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,641 shares of company stock worth $11,443,118 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

