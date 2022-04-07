93,403 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,403 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

