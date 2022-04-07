952 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.91. The company had a trading volume of 192,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,358. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.70 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

