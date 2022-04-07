A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 34.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

