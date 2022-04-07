AAX Token Market Cap Reaches $8.09 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $880,007.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00036211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00104720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

