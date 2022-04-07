Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 508.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 117,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 98,323 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

ABT traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.98. 59,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

