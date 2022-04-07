Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

ABEO stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

