ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 3,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.23.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

