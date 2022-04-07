Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll Sells 20,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.11. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,895.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

