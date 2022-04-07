Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $14.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $23.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,742. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 45,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $196,280.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 207,138 shares of company stock worth $830,414. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.