AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

ACRX stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

