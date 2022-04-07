Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE AYI opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.
Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.
