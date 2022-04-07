Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average of $197.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

