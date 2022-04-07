Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $168.01 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $159.57 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average of $197.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,745,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

