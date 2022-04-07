Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,038 shares of company stock worth $355,413. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,440. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.