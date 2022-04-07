ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.47. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

