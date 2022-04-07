ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.47. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.92.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.